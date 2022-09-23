Business Vietnam’s rice exports to surpass annual target Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, the country earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year.

Business Deputy PM talks with US business community Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.

Business Danish workshop seeks ways to help Vietnamese firms climb up global value chains Denmark’s Copenhagen Business School on September 22 hosted a workshop to discuss ways to build capacity for Vietnamese enterprises, help them climb up global value chains and boost Vietnam-Denmark cooperation in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).