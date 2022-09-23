Networking events held to enhance Vietnam - RoK business partnerships
The Hanoi - Incheon trade fair has connected many Vietnamese and Korean firms (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Korea Trade - Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) have arranged 166 direct meetings between 25 businesses from Incheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and nearly 100 Vietnamese importers over the past few days to seek partnership opportunities.
Businesses from Incheon, which accommodates many major industrial production complexes, have come to Vietnam to seek partners. They brought along a wide range of products in the fields of cosmetics, beauty care, instant food, household appliances, education, to medical tools, electronic devices, industrial equipment, and construction materials.
Tran Thi Hai Yen, head of KOTRA Hanoi, said the office will connect over 1,300 Korean firms with 1,000 Vietnamese partners via 80 networking events to be held both in person and online in the time ahead.
This October, KOTRA will hold an international event - Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo (KBEE) - to further promote trading activities so that bilateral trade can reach 100 billion USD this year, she noted.
Kim Yo Keun, Director of the Prime Co. Ltd - a dishwasher manufacturer, said Vietnam is a potential market with numerous development opportunities for Korean enterprises, noting that his company is exporting about 300 million KRW (212,000 USD) worth of the products to Vietnam each year.
Highly valuing the role of trade promotion, Director of the Viet - Han VIC Media JSC Pham Ngoc Ba said his firm hopes to find potential Korean partners at these networking events.
He added enterprises have encountered numerous difficulties over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, and face-to-face business matching events will create conditions for them to quickly seek goods supply and trustworthy partners./.