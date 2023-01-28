Culture - Sports Traditional ploughing festival held to pray for bumper crops The traditional Tich dien (ploughing) festival took place in Tien Son commune of Duy Tien town, the northern province of Ha Nam, on January 28 (the seventh day of the first lunar month) to pray for bumper harvests and prosperity.

Culture - Sports Thousands flock to Bai Dinh pagoda festival Thousands of visitors have come to the northern province of Ninh Binh as the local Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off on January 27, or the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Culture - Sports Spiritual sites to visit in spring around Hanoi Travelling to the temple at the start of the year is an essential activity for the Vietnamese people that has become a cultural beauty to this day. This is the time when people from all over the country go to the sanctuaries to visit, sightsee, and pray for the best luck of the year. ​