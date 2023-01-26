Videos Thanh Tien paper flower village in Hue city Thanh Tien village in Phu Mau commune, Phu Vang district in Thua Thien-Hue province is located on the southern bank of the Huong River and is famous for making paper flower offerings, especially lotus flowers.

Culture - Sports Phu Yen boasts various potential for tourism development Lying on the south central coast of Vietnam, Phu Yen province is endowed by nature with a peaceful and romantic environment that has attracted many visitors.

Culture - Sports Khen (panpine) – soul of Mong ethnic people Although modern culture has been present in every corner of mountainous hamlets, the passion for melodies of Khen (panpine) has never ceased among men of the Mong ethnic group.

Culture - Sports Belgian television makes reportage on Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration Belgium’s French-language television channel BX1 has broadcasted a reportage entitled "Vietnamese people celebrate Tet in Woluwe Saint-Pierre" about the Lunar New Year (Tet) that the Vietnamese Association in Belgium and the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium organised on January 22 in Brussels.