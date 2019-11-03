New air routes launched between Vietnam, Thailand
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the launching ceremonies of new air routes between Vietnam and Thailand on November 2, on the occasion of his attendance at the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits in Bangkok.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre, right) at a ceremony of Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air to launch two routes connecting Bangkok and Chiang Rai with Udon Thani. (Photo: VNA)
The PM joined Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at a ceremony of Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air to launch two routes connecting Bangkok and Chiang Rai with Udon Thani – a main transportation centre in the northeast of Thailand with a large number of expatriates, including Vietnamese.
Charnvirakul expressed his belief that with the support of the two governments, the travel between Vietnam and Thailand will become easier, thus facilitating business cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
The air route between Bangkok and Udon Thani will be put into daily operation from November 25, while that between Chiang Rai and Udon Thani will start from November 26 with three flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
PM Phuc also attended a ceremony of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to launch air routes connecting Bangkok with Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang, and Phuket with Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
The same day, the leader witnessed the exchange of various memoranda of understanding on cooperation in energy between companies and localities of the two countries/.