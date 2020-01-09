Business Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Tet Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on January 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on January 9, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey Vietnam has been tapped by Japanese firms as the most promising place in Asia to invest in 2020, with India and Southeast Asian countries dominating other top spots, Kyodo News cited a survey as showing on January 8.