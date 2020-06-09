New ambassadors tasked to tighten Vietnam’s relations with partners
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (front, fourth, left), officials and the newly-accredited ambassadors in a photo taken on June 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh handed over the appointment decisions to 12 new ambassadors for the 2020-2023 tenure on June 9, and requested they be pioneers in boosting Vietnam’s relations with partners and carrying out economic diplomacy to support post-pandemic recovery.
They were also assigned to pioneer political-diplomatic efforts to contribute to safeguarding the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while promoting the image of Vietnam and its people among international friends.
She noted that Vietnam is performing the dual role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure and the ASEAN Chair 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic together with traditional and non-traditional challenges and complex developments in the East Sea require the diplomats to exert more efforts on fulfilling their missions, Thinh added.
On behalf of the diplomats, Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam pledged to complete all tasks assigned.
All pledged to pay attention to developing multilateral diplomacy to protect the country’s interests./.