Politics Lawmakers discuss special financial, budget mechanism for Hanoi Many lawmakers on June 9 agreed that a resolution piloting some special financial and budget mechanisms and policies should be promulgated for Hanoi to enable its stronger development, while discussing in groups at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), said a Vietnamese official at a periodical meeting of the council to review the mechanism on June 8.

Politics Resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA sail through legislature The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.

Politics NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.