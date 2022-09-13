Health Infographic Message for Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation On September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Health released the latest message on COVID-19 prevention and control. Accordingly, the 5K message is modified to 2K including masks and disinfection.

Health One-stop-shop health services launched for HIV prevention A community one-stop-shop model called DOME was officially launched on September 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, piloting the first six shops with health services for HIV prevention and treatment.