New anti-pandemic media campaign launched
A new media campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic for the “new normal” is launched by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Hanoi on September 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A new media campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic for the “new normal” was launched by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Hanoi on September 12, aiming to promote the theme “For a strong and healthy Vietnam”.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong called on all ministries, state agencies, orgnisations and people to together take action and raise sense of responsibility in taking COVID-19 control measures – Mask, Disinfection, Vaccine, Medicine, Treatment and Technology – in accordance with the MoH’s revised COVID-19 message.
According to Dr. Shane Fairlie, a specialist from WHO Vietnam, the pandemic is not likely to be fully under control before 2023 as evidenced by the emergence of new highly-infectious variants. Therefore, Vietnam must continue observing COVID-19 preventive rules in the new normal, he said, adding that vaccination and implementing virus control measures remain the most important and necessary solutions.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong delivers a speech at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The media campaign will be run until October 31 by the MoH in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Unilever Fund Vietnam, Meta Group (Facebook), Zalo Vietnam, and Lotus Vietnam.
Various activities are scheduled to be organised on Vietnam’s most popular social networks, including Facebook, Zalo, TikTok, Youtube and Lotus, with the engagement of many celebrities, tiktokers and KOLs in the fields of health care, culture, education, and others./.