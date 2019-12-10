Society Vietnam makes big leap in human development: UNDP Vietnam has made good progress in human development, with an average annual Human Development Index (HDI) growth of 1.36 percent during the 1990-2018 period.

Society Requiem for Vietnamese martyrs in Laos A requiem was held in Vientiane on December 9 for Vietnamese martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos, with the participation of high-ranking officials of the host country, and representatives of various Vietnamese authorities and community in Laos.

Society Russian scholars optimistic about Vietnam – Russia ties Russian experts and scholars have expressed their optimism about the prospects of Vietnam – Russia bilateral ties, on the occasion of the ongoing Russia visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Society JICA-funded waste-to-power project benefits Can Tho Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 9 to discuss a project to reduce domestic waste in Can Tho in the coming time.