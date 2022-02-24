Visitors to the sculpture exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A new art space named ‘Anh Duong’ (Sunshine) was inaugurated in Hanoi’s Long Bien district on February 24, hosting a sculpture exhibition on the day.

The event was jointly organised by the Hanoi Studio Gallery and HimLam Art project, part of the activities aimed to promote artworks and prominent contemporary artists of Vietnam.

The sculpture exhibition showcases 47 latest artworks by 15 creators.

Art Director and Curator Duong Thu Hang said the young sculptors express their works in different forms, materials and shapes to create special effects and optical illusion.

The event marks the beginning of the art activities to be held this year at Anh Duong art space, said Hanoi Studio Gallery manager Hoang Nghia Hoang.

The venue is hoped to inspire artists and house precious artworks and antiques./.