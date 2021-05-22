The book is a collection of Hoai Sa’s writings about Hoang Su Phi and its magnificent terraced rice fields.

It also provides details on local ethnic minority people, cultures, and lives in a region with more than 10 ethnic groups, and recalls some of her adventures and experiences in the wilds of the beautiful kingdom.

Hoai Sa is a travel blogger, and after many journeys to Hoang Su Phi she sat down to write of his love for the land. This is his second book, following one on the four seasons in the UK, published in 2018./.

VNA