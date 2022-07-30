New buses to be powered by electricity, green energy from 2025
An electric bus and some electric cars of Vinfast (Source: Vinfast)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hopes 100% of new buses will use electricity or green energy from 2025, which is part of the transport sector’s action plan on green energy transition to reduce carbon and methane emissions.
The action plan, approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, also targets that from 2030, at least half of all vehicles and all new taxis will be powered by electricity or green energy. By 2050, 100% of buses and taxis will use these types of energy.
The plan also looks to raise the rate of commuters carried by public transport to 45% - 50% in Hanoi, 25% in Ho Chi Minh City, 25% - 35% in Da Nang city, 20% in Can Tho city, 10% - 15% in Hai Phong city from 2025. The figure in these provincial-level cities is targeted at at least 40% by 2050.
The action plan’s overall goal is to develop a green transport system towards net zero emissions by 2050 as Vietnam committed to at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The objective for 2030 is to improve energy use efficiency and boost the use of electricity and green energy in the fields that are ready in terms of technology, regulations and resources to help carry out the commitments in the Nationally Determined Contribution and reduce methane emissions.
From now to 2050, the transport sector will reasonably develop means of transport and strongly convert all vehicles, transport equipment and infrastructure into electric and green energy-powered vehicles towards net zero emissions.
For road transport, during 2022 - 2030, the plan looks to promote the production, assembly, import and use of electric vehicles, expand the use of biofuel E5 to all road vehicles, develop charging systems, and encourage both existing and new coach stations and rest areas to adopt green practices.
For rail transport, Vietnam will pilot the use of vehicles fueled by electricity or green energy, build electrified railways, gradually replace old vehicles with the those that use electricity or green energy, and facilitate the application of loading equipment that uses these types of energy at train stations.
For inland waterway transport, the country is set to encourage the building, import and use of electric or green energy-powered vehicles, design criteria for green ports and shipping routes to create investment incentives in this field, and consider turning some routes of waterway transport into green alternatives./.