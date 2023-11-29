Business Infographic Vietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030 Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.

Business Vietnam attends World Furniture Expo in India Vietnamese furniture makers are introducing their products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX) which opened in Mumbai, India on November 28.

Business Da Nang hopes to receive further support from ADB: official Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh hosted a reception for Country Director for Vietnam at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shantanu Chakraborty on November 28.

Business 100 firms to join “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 28 held a conference to announce a programme for selecting 100 outstanding businesses to participate in the “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com – a leading B2B e-commerce platform for global trade.