Travel Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum Vietnam won two ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards (ASTA) at the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) which took place in Brunei from January 12 – 16.

Business Vietjet launches Da Lat-Seoul route Vietjet on January commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea.

Travel Hoi An among 10 most affordable places for British The 400-year-old city of Hoi An in central Vietnam has jumped four places to the 7th position on this year’s list of 10 cheapest destinations for the British.