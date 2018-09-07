The first meeting of the new Royal Government of Cambodia on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

– The new Royal Government of Cambodia held its first meeting in Phnom Penh under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on September 7.The new government body has laid a historic milestone for the country as it was formed by a parliament reflected by the will and aspiration of Cambodian people during the election of July 29, Hun Sen said in his remarks.The sixth-tenure government will continue to pursue the “Quadrangle Strategy” which sets for four key goals, including the protection of the country’s peace and stability, and ensuring safety and security to improve the living standards of its people.The strategy looks to boost socio-economic development in all areas with focus on public management reforms to enhance the effective operation of government agencies as well as fostering clean public administration and public service delivery.It also aims to strengthen education and provide high-quality employment for youths, as well as reinforce social policies.Prime Minister Hun Sen urged his cabinet members to do their utmost to fulfil the task assigned by the people and bring the achievements of the fifth-tenure government into full play, including sustaining annual economic growth of 7 percent and striving towards peace and development as proposed by the People's Party of Cambodia (CPP).Cambodia's new government is comprised of Prime Minister Hun Sen, 10 deputy prime ministers, 17 senior ministers, and 29 ministers, who were voted in by the Cambodian National Assembly on September 6. –VNA