At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A centre to promote the Kyushu region of Japan is scheduled to be established in Hanoi in early 2020 under an agreement signed in Hanoi on November 25.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Kamichiku Vietnam Masashi Kamimura, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Service Department for Diplomatic Corps Nguyen Trac Ba, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kunio Umeda and Senior Managing Director of the Kyushu Economic Federation Narumi Nagao.



Under the deal, Kamichiku Vietnam, an affiliation of Kamichiku group of Japan, will lease space of the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps to open the Kyushu Promotion Centre and run it with the support of the Kyushu Economic Federation.

The centre will promote the Kyushu region and its businesses and organisations, and work as the bridge between the region and Vietnam.

Ambassador Kunio Umeda said this will be the first Kyushu Promotion Centre in Asia, which he said will play an important role in popularizing the region and contributing to Japan-Vietnam ties.

At present, there are daily flights between Hanoi and Fukuoka prefecture in Kyushu, while the number of weekly flights on the direct air service between Ho Chi Minh City and Fukuoka will increase from the current three to six next winter./.