Videos Vietnam moves up five places in global education rankings Global website US News has released its 2021 global education rankings, with Vietnam placed 59th, up five notches compared to 2020.

Society Story-telling contest highlights Vietnam-Laos special friendship A story-telling competition on Vietnam-Laos friendship was launched in Hanoi on May 9, as part of a special communications campaign for the 60th founding anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).

Society Vietnamese pagodas in Thailand get Vietnamese nameplates A ceremony was held on May 8 to attach Vietnamese nameplates to the Tam Bao (whose Thai name is Wat Aphay Phati Kram) and Ngoc Thanh (Wat Anna Duoikai Tralom Prachom Phatsakan) pagodas of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

Society Quang Ninh: Co To island’s Ho Chi Minh memorial site granted special national relic title A memorial to late President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh received its certificate as a special national relic site at a ceremony on May 7.