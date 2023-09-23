Business Additional over 1.3 billion USD poured into Hai Phong industrial parks Hai Phong city's Economic Zone Management Board on September 22 granted investment registration and adjustment licences to projects with total investment of more than 1.3 billion USD in local industrial parks.

Business Deputy PM receives General Manager of Bank for International Settlements Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Agustin Carstens in Hanoi on September 22.

Business Vietnam – poweful magnet for foreign direct investment Vietnam has become one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to an article published on September 21 on the website gfmag.com of Global Finance Magazine.

Business Quang Binh province promotes investment in Japan The central province of Quang Binh is active and open to investors and commits to accompany and create the most favourable conditions in order to turn investor ideas and its development goals into reality, an official has said.