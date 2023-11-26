In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that, the official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong will open up a new chapter in Vietnam-Japan ties.

The economies of Vietnam and Japan are highly complementary. Vietnam, with its advantages, has become an attractive and reliable destination for Japanese enterprises.

According to Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu, the visit by President Vo Van Thuong will help further the sound relations between the two countries in the coming time, meeting the wish of both sides.

On November 26 evening (Japan time), President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.

As scheduled, President Thuong will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, meet with the Japanese Emperor and Empress, and high-ranking leaders of the host country, among others./.

VNA