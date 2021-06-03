Politics PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to continue implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the highest level.

Politics NA Chairman holds online talks with Cambodian counterpart Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Heng Samrin via video teleconference on June 3.

Politics Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC Informal Working Group on International Tribunals Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, chaired a six-month periodical meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals in New York on June 2.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends letter to Russian counterpart State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 2 sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties, including enhancing joint work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.