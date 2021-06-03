New Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army appointed
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 3 presented Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong with a decision on appointing the latter as Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) on June 3 presents Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong with a decision on appointing the latter as Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA). (Photo: VNA)
Congratulating Cuong on his new position, President Phuc said he expects the officer will continue his loyalty to the Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam and to make sure the army fulfils all of its duties.
He also urged leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the VPA’s General Staff to set an example in fighting COVID-19 and to closely coordinate with other ministries, governmental agencies, and local administrations in accomplishing COVID-19 response tasks.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong is appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). (Photo: VNA)The most important goal is to build the VPA into a revolutionary, streamlined, well-trained, modern, and politically-strong force by 2030, he said.
Cuong, for his part, pledged to, together with members of the Central Military Commission and leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, improve the skills and combat readiness of the Vietnamese army and self-defence forces to firmly safeguard the nation in any circumstances.
Cuong was born on February 12, 1966 in Duy Tien township in northern Ha Nam province.
He was elected to the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure at the 13th National Party Congress early this year./.