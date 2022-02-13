New cold spell causes rains in northern region
A new cold snap hit several northern mountainous areas in the early morning of February 13, and will spread to other places in the north and then some areas of the central region.
People join traffic wearing rain coats (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
Due to the impact of the cold spell and high-altitude wind convergence, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted showers of 20-50 mm, even over 70 mm, across the northern region on February 13.
The region is experiencing the lowest temperatures of 11 - 14 degrees Celsius, even 8 - 11 degrees or lower in mountainous areas where rains with snow may appear.
In the central region, areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces are likely to record heavy showers, lightning, and hail. The mercury will also drop to 14 - 17 degrees from February 13 night.
Elderly are advised to stay indoor to avoid risks of stroke and residents of mountainous regions refrain from engaging in outdoor activities and burning coal in closed rooms for heat.
Measures need to be taken to protect and keep crops, cattle and aquatic farms warm, especially in mountainous localities./.