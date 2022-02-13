Environment Kien Giang moves to sustainably manage forests on Phu Quoc island The southern province of Kien Giang has basically finalised a plan on sustainable protection and management of forests in Phu Quoc National Park by 2030 and another to promote eco-tourism in local forests.

Environment Strong cold remains in northern region A new cold spell is approaching Vietnam and forecast to hit the north from early morning of February 13, keeping the region in bone-chilling cold for the next few days.

Environment Bitter cold to linger on in northern region for another week The northern and north-central regions will go through another bitter cold week which is likely to stay on until February 20, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Spain-based corporation enters Vietnam’s water treatment market GS Inima Environment, the water treatment subsidiary of Spain-based GS Engineering and Construction Corp. (GS E&C), has acquired a 30 percent stake of Phu My Vinh Construction & Investment JSC (PMV) – an industrial water supplier in the Vietnam's southern province of Long An.