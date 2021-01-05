New cold spell to hit northern and central regions
A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
A new cold spell forecast to hit northern and central regions - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The most affected provinces include Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Lang Son, with temperatures dropping even below 0 degree Celsius in high mountainous areas.
The Gulf of Tonkin, the waters off the coast of the central and southern regions are forecast to have strong winds with sea waves of up to 3-5m, while the high tide is predicted to hit the central and southern localities in the next ten days.
In recent days, strong winds, high waves and high tides have caused coastal erosion in Binh Thuan and Phu Yen provinces and some other localities, seriously affecting people's life and production activities.
Experts predicted that cold spells will continue to hit Vietnam from now to February, with each spell lasting from 7-10 days.
The dropping temperature will cause frost and snow in high mountain areas, while strong winds at sea and high tides threaten to cause landslides in coastal localities.
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response, and Search and Rescue on January 5 asked steering committees for natural disaster response, search and rescue of northern and central localities, and coastal provinces, and relevant ministries and sectors to proactively have response measures.
Focus will be given to implementing safety measures for the elderly, children, and students, and cold prevention solutions to animals and plants.
The steering committees for natural disaster prevention and control and search and rescue of coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang are required to inform and guide ship owners and captains of boats to move ashore or shelter in safe areas, and make appropriate adjustments to their production plans to ensure safety.
Attention will be also paid to inspecting and implementing safety measures for residential areas and coastal construction works.
The Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Radio Voice of Vietnam and central and local press agencies are asked to regularly update information related to the developments of cold spells, coastal erosion, and strong winds at sea to help people actively take prevention solutions./.