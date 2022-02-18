New cold spell to hit northern region from February 18
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A new cold spell is forecast to hit several northern mountainous areas, and some places in north-central and central regions in the afternoon of February 18.
On the basis of impact of the cold spell and high-altitude wind convergence, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains across the northern region and Thanh Hoa province from the noon of February 18 to February 21.
In the central region, areas from Nghe An to Thua Thien-Hue are likely to record heavy showers, lightning, and hail on February 19-21.
The regions will experience the lowest temperatures of 8 - 11 degrees Celsius, even 3-6 degrees or lower in mountainous areas where rains with snow may appear./.