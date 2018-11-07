Doan Thi Huong, escorted by Malaysian police, in August (Photo: AFP/VNA)

The Shah Alam High Court in Malaysia’s Selangor state announced on November 7 the new confrontation dates for the two female suspects who were charged with allegedly murdering a citizen of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at a Malaysian airport in 2017 using the VX nerve agent.The dates for Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong, 29, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 26, were initially set for November; however, they will now resume in March next year for Huong and in January for Aisyah.Previously, on August 16, Judge Azmi bin Ariffin said that the prosecutors had made prima facie evidence against the accused women and, therefore, called upon them to enter their defence on their respective charges before the final ruling is given.The murder of the DPRK passport holder with the name of Kim Chol took place at the Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13, 2017. After the incident, the Malaysian police arrested several suspects, including Vietnamese national Huong and Aisyah from Indonesia.–VNA