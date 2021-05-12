New container terminals to be built in Hai Phong
A project building container terminals No 3 and 4 at the Hai Phong International Gateway Port in the Lach Huyen Port area was launched in the northern port city on May 12.
A container port in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) - A project building container terminals No 3 and 4 at the Hai Phong International Gateway Port in the Lach Huyen Port area was launched in the northern port city on May 12.
With a total length of 750 metres and a width of 50 metres, the two terminals will be able to berth 160 TEU (3,000 DWT) vessels. The project’s total area is 47 ha.
Approved by the Prime Minister on January 9, 2019, the project is scheduled to be totally completed in 2024, one year earlier than planned.
With investment from the Hai Phong Port JSC, the project has a total cost of about 6.94 trillion VND (301.02 million USD).
Container terminals No 1 and 2 came into operation in May 2018 and have served container vessels and general ships with a capacity of about 1.1 million TEU per year.
From 2020-2025, with six container terminals and three general terminals, Lach Huyen Port will be able to receive 4,000 TEU general ships and 8,000 TEU container ships, according to a plan approved under the Hai Phong international port system to 2020 and detailed planning of the northern seaport group to 2020 and vision to 2030.
Hai Phong Port handled 36.2 million tonnes of cargo last year, or more than 40 percent of the total in the city, earning revenue of over 2.19 trillion VND with a profit of 700 billion VND. In the first quarter of this year, it handled 9.3 million tonnes of cargo for 563 billion VND in revenue and 215 billion VND in profit./.