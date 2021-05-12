Business Measures put in place to bolster agricultural product exports As the production and consumption of agricultural products may face certain difficulties from COVID-19, particularly near the harvest season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the situation and offer timely support to farmers and exporters.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest review The retail prices of oil and petrol increased as of 15:00 on May 12 following the latest adjustments made by the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business VinFast car sales up 16.6 percent in April Vietnamese automaker VinFast on May 12 reported that it sold 2,717 units of various kinds in April, up 16.6 percent month-on-month.