New COVID-19 cases continue to rise
More than 255 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam so far. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,396.205 with 3,342 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
With over 12,747 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,116,927. Meanwhile, there are 139 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,110.
On August 24, an additional 477,728 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 255,188,869./.