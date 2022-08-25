Health Fake medicines on the rise More fraudsters are using online platforms, social networks and messaging services to sell and distribute fake medicines, according to Le Van Truyen, Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medical Ingredients.

Health Vietnam to secure more Moderna vaccine for children in September More doses of Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in Vietnam next month to be injected to children aged from six to below 12, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

Health HCM City: Measures ramped up to boost COVID-19 vaccination among children Texting parents, increasing the number of vaccination venues at schools, and most recently running vaccination vehicles are among the measures applied by Ho Chi Minh City to get more children protected against COVID-19.