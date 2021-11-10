World Malaysia ranks 10th globally with highest fully COVID-19 vaccinated rate Malaysia is ranked 10th among countries with the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 globally, according the New York Times' CodeBlue vaccination tracker.

World Thai Vietjet celebrates 10 millionth passenger milestone Thai Vietjet has celebrated its 10 millionth passenger milestone after five years of operation, reinforcing its leading position in Thailand’s domestic market.

World Thai Cabinet approves ASEAN-Canada FTA framework Thailand’s Cabinet on November 9 approved the negotiation framework for the ASEAN-Canada free trade agreement (FTA), hoping the pact will help open a gateway for Thailand to enter North America.

World Vietnam concerns about Israel’s expansion of resettlement areas in West Bank Vietnam has shown concern about Israel's continuous expansion of resettlement areas in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, affirming that the activity is against international law and weaken the prospect of the two-state solution.