World Vietnam calls on parties in Western Sahara to return to negotiations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the settlement of the Western Sahara issue via peace talks between relevant parties on the basis of international law and resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

World Malaysian PM to attend Special ASEAN Summit Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Special ASEAN Summit slated for April 24 in Indonesia’s Jakarta, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

World Southeast Asian countries tighten COVID-19 prevention measures The Thai government has announced it will adopt the vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19.

World Malaysia focuses on drone development The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has partnered with SG Akademi Sdn Bhd (SGA) to strengthen talent development in the drone industry via the Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).