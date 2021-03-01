New COVID-19 infections number 13, including 8 from Hai Duong
Vietnam logged 13 COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours as of 6pm on March 1, pushing the national tally to 2,461, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A quarantine site in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)
The country’s pandemic hotspot Hai Duong in the north hosted eight of the total new cases, while the remaining five, all Vietnamese nationals, were imported and quarantined upon arrivals in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
The eight infections in Hai Duong are F1 cases of confirmed COVID-19 patients. Six of them have been quarantined since January 28, and the rest since February 28. All are now under quarantine and treatment.
Of the total cases to date, there were 1,550 domestically-transmitted cases, including 857 recorded since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong and several other northern localities on January 27.
A total 60,693 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 560 at hospitals, 12,298 at other quarantine sites, and 47,835 at home.
Among patients under treatment, 66 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 twice, and 113 thrice.
Vietnam has seen 1,892 recoveries so far, with the death toll remaining at 35./.