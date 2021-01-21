Sci-Tech Vietnam steps up IPv6 transition The Ministry of Information and Communications announced a programme on transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) in 2021-2025, which will focus on state agencies, instead of the community and business circle as in the previous period, at a meeting in Hanoi on January 15.

Sci-Tech First industrial park in Vietnam gains access to 5G network The Yen Phong 1 Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province has become the first park in Vietnam to gain access to the 5G telecom network, with the new technology launched onsite by Viettel on January 14.

Sci-Tech Vietnam completes Scheme for Digitisation of Terrestrial Television Vietnam has completed the Scheme for Digitisation of Terrestrial Television to 2020, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on January 11.

Sci-Tech Provinces rushing to deploy 5G After telecoms carriers conducted commercial 5G trials in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, many provinces have sent recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Communications to allow the carriers to deploy 5G in their urban areas, industrial zones and key areas.