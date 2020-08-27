New death raises Vietnam’s COVID-19 toll to 30
Another COVID-19 patient with serious underlying health conditions in central Da Nang city has become the 30th death related to the coronavirus-caused disease in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health confirmed on August 27.
Samples are handled for COVID-19 testing at Hanoi's Thanh Nhan Hospital (Photo: VNA)
The 51-year-old woman, residing in Hai Chau district of Da Nang, had suffered from end-stage renal failure, hypertension and heart failure.
Her death on August 27 morning at the city’s Hoa Vang medical centre was attributed to pneumonia caused by COVID-19, septic shock, multi-organ failure, chronic renal failure and heart failure.
Vietnam did not have any new COVID-19 case to report on the day’s morning, keeping the national tally at 1,034 with 632 recoveries./.