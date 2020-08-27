Health COVID-19: Campaign encourages people to wear masks The Ministry of Health on August 26 launched a photo collection with the message “You’re still beautiful when wearing face masks”.

Health Close contacts of Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in RoK quarantined Authorities of northern Ha Nam province and Hai Phong city are tracing and quarantining close contacts of two men who tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Health Vietnam’s COVID-19-related death toll reaches 28 A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient from the central province of Quang Nam died on August 25 night, raising the death toll in the country to 28.

Health Infographic Vietnam conducts more than 1 million PCR tests According to the General Department of Preventive Medicine, since the COVID-19 began in late January to 3:00 PM on August 24, 2020, Vietnam has conducted 1,009,145 RealTime RT-PCR tests. On August 24 alone, the number reaches 11,698.