Samples are handled for COVID-19 testing at Hanoi's Thanh Nhan Hospital (Photo: VNA)

– Another COVID-19 patient with serious underlying health conditions in central Da Nang city has become the 30th death related to the coronavirus -caused disease in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health confirmed on August 27.The 51-year-old woman, residing in Hai Chau district of Da Nang , had suffered from end-stage renal failure, hypertension and heart failure.Her death on August 27 morning at the city’s Hoa Vang medical centre was attributed to pneumonia caused by COVID-19 , septic shock, multi-organ failure, chronic renal failure and heart failure.Vietnam did not have any new COVID-19 case to report on the day’s morning, keeping the national tally at 1,034 with 632 recoveries./.