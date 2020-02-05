Society Forbes Vietnam announces “30 Under 30” list Forbes Vietnam magazine on February 3 announced the “30 Under 30” list in 2020 which featured some of the most influential faces in the field of business and start-ups, social enterprises, arts and creative industries, entertainment, education and science.

Society Hanoi suspends activities at relic sites, tourist destinations Historical and cultural relic sites as wells as tourist destinations in Hanoi will be closed to visitors and cultural activities at those sites suspended as part of the capital city’s preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Over 17,000 alcohol-influenced drivers fined in January As many as 17,386 cases of drunk driving were handled in January with a total fines of more than 53 billion VND (2.27 million USD), according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Society Vietnamese people in France share Tet joy About 1,000 Vietnamese people in France and international friends shared the joy of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival at a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy at the Paris City Hall on February 3.