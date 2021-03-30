Business Kien Giang province eyes 12.7 percent export growth in Q2 The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is aiming at 218 million USD in export revenue in Quarter 2, a year-on-year surge of 12.7 percent.

Business Expressway development corporations merge A contract was inked on March 30 merging the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) into the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).

Business HCM City’s CPI down 0.33 percent in March The CPI in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City inched down 0.33 percent in March against February, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Export profits soar during COVID-19 Many Vietnamese exporters have seen a sudden increase in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.