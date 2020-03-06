Business Samsung to temporarily move smartphone production to Vietnam over virus case Samsung Electronics Co. on March 6 said it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there, according to the Yonhap news agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Wood industry to promote online sales to find new markets Domestic wood processing enterprises are urged to use more online commercial channels to find new markets and customers, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Bac Lieu wind power plant marks 1 billionth kWh The offshore Bac Lieu wind power plant in Bac Lieu city of the southern province of the same name celebrated its 1 billionth kWh with a ceremony on March 6.

Business Tax, land lease payment term extended for epidemic-hit firms The term for tax and land lease payment worth about 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) has been extended in a support package for enterprises and business households hit by COVID-19 outbreak, the Finance Ministry said on March 6.