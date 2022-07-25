New Deputy Auditor General in charge of State Audit of Vietnam announced
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) hands over the Politburo's decision to Ngo Van Tuan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on July 24 to announce a decision of the Politburo and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution to assign Party secretary of the northern province of Hoa Binh Ngo Van Tuan as the Secretary of the Party delegation to and Deputy Auditor General in charge of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV).
Under the Politburo's decision, Tuan will also no longer hold the position as Party secretary of Hoa Binh province
At the event, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue handed over the decision and the resolution to Tuan and expressed a belief that Tuan will fulfill his assigned tasks.
For his part, Tuan pledged that he will work hard to improve himself and show strong working performance, inheriting and promoting the achievements of the audit sector through periods.
On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue also congratulated Tran Sy Thanh, former State Auditor General of the SAV, for being assigned as the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and elected as the Chairman of the city People’s Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure./.