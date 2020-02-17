Environment Mekong Delta, Central Highlands brace for forest fires Authorities in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands regions are taking precautionary measures to protect forests facing high risk of fires due to the prolonged hot and dry weather.

Environment Tien Giang: over 7.6 billion VND for anti-saline intrusion facilities Cai Lay district of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has decided to spend 7.68 billion VND (over 326,000 USD) from the local budget on urgently building facilities to prevent saltwater from harming local fruit cultivation areas.

Environment Drought, saltwater intrusion threatens farming, local life in Mekong Delta Saline intrusion has occurred earlier than normal in the Mekong Delta and is expected to affect a greater area this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Environment WB’s new strategy helps Vietnam better utilise solar power The World Bank (WB)’s new approaches to bidding and deployment for solar projects will help Vietnam substantially boost and effectively manage its abundant solar energy resources.