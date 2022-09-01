Business Hanoi’s OCOP products to be promoted on TikTok Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products will be promoted on TikTok under a new agreement signed between the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Programme Coordination and the popular video-sharing social networking platform on August 31.

Business UK a promising market for Vietnamese vegetarian food export The market for plant-based foods is surging globally after the pandemic, presenting an opportunity for Vietnamese vegetarian food exporters, of which the UK is a promising market.

Business Petrovietnam facilitates production, trading of gas products The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is taking measures to create favourable conditions for production and trading of gas products in the remaining months of 2022, given negative impacts of the world energy crisis on the consumption demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG).