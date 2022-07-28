Society NA Chairman meets with outstanding revolutionaries in Quang Nam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a get-together for outstanding contributors to the revolutionary cause held in the central province of Quang Nam on July 27 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyr’s Day (July 27).

Society Deputy PM pays homepage to martyrs in Ha Giang province A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Society Martyr remains search, repatriation demonstrate gratitude to former generations: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with martyr remains search and repatriation teams in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2022).