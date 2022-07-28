New expressways to boost southern region’s economic growth: Deputy PM
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – New expressways in the southern region are expected to be a motivation for the economic growth of regional localities, stated Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh while chairing a conference in An Giang on July 27 to realise Government’s resolutions on the implementation of Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, and Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressways.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the projects have a total investment of 84.46 trillion VND (3.61 billion USD) in the first phase.
About 70% of land area for construction and installation packages will be handed over to contractors by June 30, 2023, and the rest by the last day of that year.
Deputy PM Thanh said that the three projects play an important role in the development of the country in general and the southern region in particular. Their construction is hoped to start in June 2023.
He asked central agencies and localities to work hard to ensure the progress of the projects, thus making a breakthrough in regional transport infrastructure.
The Deputy PM reminded local authorities to pay greater attention to the selection of construction material suppliers and the ground clearance activities as well as the choosing of contractors.
Earlier the same day, he inspected the construction site of the Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway, one of the three projects.
The 188.2km Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang will be the first expressway in the Mekong Delta region, connecting Can Tho city and An Giang, Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces. Comprising four component projects, it has a total investment of 44.96 trillion VND, using public investment./.