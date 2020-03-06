The opening ceremony in Moscow on March 3 attracted the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, representatives of the Vietnamese trade office and Vietnam Airlines in Russia, and 150 representatives from 35 local travel and insurance agencies and local media.

Ekaterinna Golybieva, Executive Director of Vinpearl Travel RU, said that the company has a big opportunity to develop tourism in Vietnam by increasing the number of Russian arrivals to the country through hi-end tourism products. She said Vietnam continues to be a safe and destination.

Vinpearl Travel RU will cooperate with Vietnam Airlines to conduct over 160 flights connecting four Russian cities of Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, and Ekaterinburg with Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in 2020. The first route between Moscow and Nha Trang will be put into operation on March 12./.

VNA