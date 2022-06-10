Business HCM City’s night time economy needs more sparkle Ho Chi Minh City is yet to tap the full potential of the night time economy despite evidence from other countries that it encourages higher spending by tourists, experts said.

Business Kien Giang channels resources into fishery infrastructure development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has set to concentrate its resources on developing fishery infrastructure during the 2020-2030 period serving the sustainable growth of the sea economy of the locality and the whole country.

Business Seminar seeks to promote Vietnam-Slovakia trade Complicated developments of strategic trade competition among countries, impacts of the prolonged and unpredictable of the conflict in Ukraine on the global economy, risks of inflation and slowdown of the world's economic growth have required Vietnam to diversify its trading partners, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan has said.

Business Global uncertainties loom over textile-garment industry growth Vietnam reported a year-on-year surge of 23.5 percent in exports of textile and garment to earn 18.7 billion USD in the first five months of this year in the midst of lingering market uncertainties coupled with rising prices of inputs.