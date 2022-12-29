New film to promote the image of Vietnam to international audiences
A scene in the film Touching Happiness part two. ((Photo courtesy of the film crew)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A new film by director Mai Long that honours the traditional values, sacred family bonds and promotes the beautiful landscapes of Vietnam will be released in the summer of 2023.
It is the third part of the Cham Vao Hanh Phuc (Touching Happiness) film project, following the success of the first and second instalments in 2021 and 2022.
According to director Long, if part one and part two of the film were produced in the form of web drama, the latter of which was widely screened in many cinemas across the country, the third part will be produced methodically and professionally for the cinema version.
The 120-minute film pursues the theme of psycho-emotional humour. It features simple stories that show the struggles between the heart and mind, happiness and suffering, fame and loss, as well as dreams and reality to affirm the values of happiness, friendship, love and solidarity.
In addition to the actors who impressed viewers in previous seasons such as Tien Quang, Doi Anh Quan, Ho Phong, Quach Thu Phuong and Tu Oanh, the third part of Touching Happiness is expected to have the appearance of many new actors such as Nguyen Duy Cuong, Madison Brown (Australia) and some other Korean actors whose names have not been revealed.
Talking about his decision to become one of the investors of Touching Happiness part three, doctor Nguyen Duy Cuong, a specialist in personal development and human potential, revealed that was the second part that moved him to tears.
He said: "This is probably one of the most tear-jerking films I've ever seen, and also one in which the audience interacts with the actors the most, and it's also the audience's sharing that makes the actors cry the most. These things gave me the idea to become an investor for its third, and possibly fourth part."
According to director Long, part three will still convey the message of humanity and evoke various emotions among audiences of all ages.
“Via the film, we wish to honour the good traditional values of the nation, the sacred family affection and at the same time, promote the beauty of the scenic spots and the national culture to friends around the world," said the director at the launch of the film project.
Designer Quang Huy will tailor ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) for actors in the film that feature beautiful landscapes of Vietnam.
The film crew also includes screenwriter Hong Phuc, music producer Kieu Anh Tuan and Korean directors.
To have beautiful and eye-catching backdrops, the crew chose to shoot many scenes in the country and abroad such as the Republic of Korea, Poland, and Germany.
People's Artist Vuong Duy Bien, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Literary and Art Associations, added: “The methodical investment in production by Vietnamese and international filmmakers and the benefactors who love culture and art is the direction that promises much success.
"I hope that this film project will be highly anticipated and resonant, conveying many positive messages, contributing to marking Vietnam on the world cinema map.”/.