New findings help with building dossier to seek recognition for Oc Eo archaeological relic as World Cultural Heritage Site

New archaeological findings at the Oc Eo - Ba The and Nen Chua archaeological sites in the Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang have set an important milestone in the research of the Oc Eo culture and provided reliable evidence and materials for the compilation of a dossier of the sites to seek recognition as a World Cultural Heritage site, a prominent archaeologist has said.