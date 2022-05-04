The findings serve as orientations for upcoming programmes and research projects on the Oc Eo culture in the Mekong Delta in particular and across the ancient Phu Nam Kingdom at large.



The Prime Minister in 2015 assigned the Vietnam Academy of Social Science to launch a research project on the Oc Eo - Ba The and Nen Chua archaeological sites, with the goal of providing a trustworthy scientific foundation for the planning, conservation and building of a dossier on the relic site to submit to UNESCO for recognition as a World Cultural Heritage Site.



Between 2017 and 2020, archaeologists carried out large-scale excavations across an area of more than 16,000 sq.m. in Oc Eo field area and Ba The mountain, comprising eight sites.



The renowned relic was first discovered by French archaeologists in late 19th century./.

VNA