Business Vietnam Expo 2019 opens in HCM City The 2019 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4.

Business Vietnam’s wood exports likely to reach 11 bln USD in 2019 Vietnam’s export turnover of wood and forestry products is forecast to hit 11 billion USD in 2019, according to an official from the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VAF).

Business Dong Nai records fast FDI disbursement The southern province of Dong Nai has seen swift disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) which surpassed the province’s plan, said local officials.

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus with Israel in first 10 months Two-way trade between Vietnam and Israel hit around 899 million USD in the first 10 months of 2019, with Vietnam enjoying a trade surplus of 401 million USD.