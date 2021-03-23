New General Director for Vietnam Television
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 handed over a decision to appoint Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television (VTV), as General Director of the national television station.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 hands over a decision to appoint Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television (VTV), as General Director of the national television station. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 handed over a decision to appoint Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television (VTV), as General Director of the national television station.
At a ceremony announcing the decision, the PM congratulated Quang, who will take office on April 1, and expressed his appreciation of the efforts and contributions of incumbent General Director Tran Binh Minh to the development of VTV.
He noted that over the past half a century, VTV has always fulfilled the political tasks and missions of a national television station, as it took the lead on the ideological front and helped safeguard national independence, sovereignty, and territory and the fight against wrong and hostile viewpoints to protect the Party’s ideological foundation.
It has also contributed to the economic, social, and cultural development of Vietnam, the popularisation of the country’s image among international friends, and the dissemination of Party and State policies and directions, he said.
The PM asked VTV and its staff to remain aware of their responsibility for orienting public opinion, inspiring aspirations for development, fighting against wrong and hostile viewpoints to protect the Party’s ideological foundation, giving feedback on Party guidelines and State policies and laws, and helping to improve people’s intellectual standards.
He also pointed out the need for VTV to adopt a new strategy and vision that are practical and feasible in optimising cyber space, along with the importance of personnel training to serve the performance of its duties.
In his speech, Quang expressed his honour at being entrusted by Party and State leaders and VTV staff, and thanked Tran Binh Minh for leading the station to many major achievements.
He promised that in his new position, he will join VTV’s leadership to uphold the station’s traditions to weather every difficulty and challenge to develop VTV on par with its status as the national television station.
Born on January 21, 1974, Quang previously served as deputy head and then head of the news department at VTV. He was appointed Deputy General Director on November 11, 2019, and elected Secretary of the Party Committee of VTV for the 2020-2025 tenure on August 18 last year. He was elected to the Party Central Committee n the 2021-2026 tenure at the 13th National Party Congress /.