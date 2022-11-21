After expecting a strong recovery since the second quarter of this year, many businesses are now facing difficulties as fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates increase, putting pressure on production and business activities.

Figures from the Ministry of Planning and Investment show that Vietnam’s economy continued to see recovery in the first ten months, with inflation being kept under control. Compared with the same period last year, foreign investment has increased 15.2%, trade turnover 5.7%, and the number of newly-registered and re-registered enterprises, 38.3%, or 1.3 times higher than the number of those closing down. However, analysts said, the economy remains under considerable pressure from external factors.

Analysts believe that in the context of driving forces such as industrial production, services, and exports depending heavily on the global economy, public investment and government spending will act as new drivers to sustain growth./.

VNA