Health Infographic How 'Social Distancing' actually works To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Health Ministry of Health calls for testing kit donation and imports The Ministry of Health has called on local units and companies to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

Health Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153 The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.