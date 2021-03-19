Congratulating Trung on his appointment, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong stressed that Trung is a professional diplomat with rich experience and nearly 40 years working in the diplomacy sector, including over 10 years working as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Thuong said he believes that Trung will, together with staff members of the Commission for External Relations, uphold and promote the tradition and achievements of the commission, which is the Party's strategic advisory body in foreign affairs.

In his speech, Trung expressed his honour to be entrusted with the job, and vowed to do his best to perform the task./.

VNA