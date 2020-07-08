New heatwave to hit northern and central regions
A new severe heatwave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions in the next few days with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The low pressure from the west had expanded toward southeastern areas and combined with foehn effect to cause high temperatures.
The northern region is expected to experience temperatures between 34-37 degrees Celsius on July 8 while the central region 36 to 39 degrees Celsius. The humidity is around 50-60 per cent.
Both regions will have 13-16 hours with a temperature of over 35 degrees.
From July 8, the heatwave will intensify especially from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh provinces. The temperature will be 37 to over 40 degrees.
Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi and central Da Nang city on July 8 are forecast to reach strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.
The UV index updated on weatheronline.co.uk on July 7 morning showed Hanoi hit level 9 (very strong) and Da Nang city climbed to level 10 (very strong).
The prolonged heatwave may cause health issues and increased risks of fires and other accidents at residential areas as demand for electricity spikes.
Wildfire warnings have also been issued in the northern and central regions.
It is forecast that the hot weather in the North will last until the end of July.
While in the central region, especially in provinces from Nghe An to Phu Yen, new long heatwaves are likely to still occur in August, said Hoang Phuc Lam, deputy director of the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting./.
