Environment Quang Binh: Over 40 animals released in national park The management board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Binh Province in collaboration with the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre released wild animals back into nature on July 5.

Environment Tra Vinh builds embankment to prevent coastal erosion The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of a sea embankment project worth 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) to prevent coastal erosion along the Con Nhan beach.

Environment Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Environment Authorities plan to make Hanoi greener Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.