New highway planned in Mekong Delta
A new 188-kilometre highway in the Mekong Delta between Chau Doc city in An Giang province and Soc Trang province is planned to be built, and the feasibility study for it has been handed to the Ministry of Transport by the My Thuan Project Management Board.
It will start at National Road No 91 in Chau Doc, pass through Can Tho and Hau Giang province and end at Tran De Port in Soc Trang.
In the first phase, it will have four lanes and allow speeds of up to 80km per hour.
To be built using public funds, its cost is estimated at 44.3 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) for the first phase.
It will be widened to six lanes by 2030.
Further, the project was suggested to get off the ground in 2023.
According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, this highway will contribute to facilitating socio-economic development in the Mekong delta./.