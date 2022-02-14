Society Blood donation feature to be launched on Facebook in Vietnam A feature for blood donations in Vietnam will be launched on Facebook social network on February 16, enabling donors to easily connect with blood reception facilities.

Society Hanoi accelerates COVID-19 vaccine rollout for high-risk people Hanoi authorities have been urging all its districts to make records of people at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and give them vaccine booster shots, according to a notice signed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on February 13.

Society Restrictions on international flights to be removed from February 15 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Society Kindergartens, primary schools in HCM City thoroughly prepare for resuming in-person classes The Department of Health and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Ho Chi Minh City have established three working groups to inspect preparations at kindergartens and primary schools before they resume in-person classes on February 14.