Secretary of the Communist Party's Committee of Vinh Long Tran Van Ron pays a visit to Hoa Phu general hospital on the opening day. (Photo: VNA)



– The Health Department of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on February 23 inaugurated the Hoa Phu general hospital in Long Ho district to provide healthcare services for local people and workers at Hoa Phu Industrial Park.According to the Health Department’s Director Tran Van Ut, construction on the 50-bed facility started in 2014 with a total investment of more than 76 billion VND (over 3.34 million USD).The 1.1-hectare hospital is equipped with armamentaria standardized for a third-class hospital in Vietnam, such as machines for digital radiography, ultrasound, endoscopy, biochemical tests, and blood tests.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said the general hospital is a practical project that meets the medical needs of people living in Long Ho district and about 37,000 workers at Hoa Phu Industrial Park.It is expected to reduce load on higher-level hospitals and help the locals cut medical costs, he noted.He urged the hospital to continue providing training for its team of doctors and nurses and develop a set of code of conduct for them when communicating with patients to improve the service quality.-VNA